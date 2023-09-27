Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could be too good to be true.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop.

Temu offers customers almost anything from clothing to electronics.

Katlyn Murphy said she bought multiple items off of the app.

“I was skeptical of it because the app was giving me so many deals and notifications,” she said. “We bought a couple of different things and actually had a great experience.”

Temu is operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. headquartered in Boston and the app has more than 50 million downloads. The app sells heavily discounted goods which are sent directly to consumers from China.

However, the Better Business Bureau has it listed as a C+ rating due to hundreds of complaints against it.

Pamela Hernandez, a BBB representative, said to always read the privacy policy of the app or website to figure out how your data is being shared.

“It’s just important to do the research and check and see what the rating is and what other consumers are saying,” she said.

Feedback for the app featured a wide range of opinions, with some describing favorable experiences.

“Happy with everything I’ve ordered! I usually get my order in about 10 days,” one review said.

Other reviews detailed less than positive experiences.

“I received a package, and it was completely different than I ordered,” another review said.

The BBB released a statement about Temu, explaining that the online marketplace has engaged with the BBB and is working to respond to consumers’ concerns.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault
Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend

Latest News

According to police in Missouri, a Family Dollar employee is in critical condition after being...
Family Dollar employee shot by co-worker after getting into argument at store, police say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 South Carolina teens, officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire