Funding for improvements to Lucy F. Simms Center approved by city council

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Harrisonburg is working to preserve and rehabilitate the Lucy Simms Center.

With money from the African American Civil Rights grant, upgrades could soon be on the way.

Built in 1938, the Lucy Simms Center still has many of its original features.

When built it was the Lucy Simms School, which at the time was the only school for African American kids in the area.

Now known as the Lucy Simms Center and home to many events in Harrisonburg, updates are needed to many parts of the building.

The support of the grant application at Tuesday’s city council meeting will specifically go toward windows and lentils in the building.

The grants and programs analyst, Luke Morgan, for the city of Harrisonburg said there’s rust damage in many of the windows.

The grant would allow for storm windows to be put in as an additional layer of protection over the building’s original windows.

”Simms is restored and preserved much like what they’ve done in Charlottesville at the Jefferson School,” Mayor Deanna Reed for the city of Harrisonburg said. “The Jefferson School is beautiful, and it took them a while to get there but that’s the goal to preserve it and we can do it.”

Council member Chris Jones noted the doors at the Lucy Simms Center are also in need of repair and preservation, which would come from a different grant.

Harrisonburg City Council did approve this adoption of support for the filing of this grant to be done.

