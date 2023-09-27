New Market’s new town manager excited to help build for the future

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of New Market has a new town manager; its town council selected former Grottoes Town Manager Nathan Garrison to fill the position.

New Market’s previous Town Manager Buster Nicholson resigned from the position back in June.

Garrison is a lifelong Valley resident. He takes over the town manager position at a time when the town has several major projects in the works and is trying to figure out what its growth is going to look like. Garrison hopes to help guide New Market into the future.

“I love the Valley. I grew up here; I grew up in Rockingham County and just have a big appreciation for the communities within it. I’ve been to New Market many times throughout my life and love the town,” said Garrison.

Garrison has a lot of experience with local government. In addition to serving as the Grottoes town manager, he worked for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.

“One thing that interested me in the job is some of the projects that the town already has ongoing or wants to implement. The town is working on trying to renovate a community center building, an old school here in town,” said Garrison. “We have a sidewalk project on Route 211 that we’re working on currently as well, and we have a really large water tank project that’s going to be crucial for the town and its water infrastructure for decades to come.”

New Market is hoping for some controlled growth to bring in more residents, but it was back to the drawing board after a Voluntary Settlement Agreement Amendment that would’ve allowed for more housing density in the town was voted down by the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors two weeks ago.

“The town wants to grow in small percentages. I don’t think the town is looking at trying to grow extremely fast we need to do this in a smart way thinking about our infrastructure and our community, what our community wants,” said Garrison. “We are looking at residential growth, we want to be able to support our existing business community, our downtown. We hope that we can bring more people in to go to those businesses and enjoy the town.”

Garrison said in the long term, he hopes to learn from the town staff, town council, and town residents to figure out what the town’s priorities are and be able to guide those.

“I really enjoy people, I like making relationships so, by all means, I’m looking to make those. So please stop in or give me a ring, I love to talk to people here in the community,” said Garrison.

