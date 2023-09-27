Rodeo complex approved by Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A different kind of entertainment arena is coming to Strasburg.

Tuesday night, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved an application for a special events center by Tumbling Run Ranch & Rodeo Co.

The applicant plans for a full slate of bulls, barrel racing and broncos at the rodeo events.

“We’re looking at involving all ... different types of events and kind of bringing events that have been lost in Virginia itself because I mean back in the day they used to have roping and everything around here now its become sort of a lost thing,” Mike Foster, applicant for the event center said.

Foster said besides fairs, there aren’t many rodeos in this area and they are usually spread out throughout the state.

More on this story coming later this week on WHSV.

