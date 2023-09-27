Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.

On May 27, 2014, Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation after human remains were found in Perry County. Investigators learned the victim was a white man, between the ages of 45 and 70 and stood 5′11″ to 6′6″, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Investigators reported the victim could have been at the location at which he was discovered for anywhere from seven to 20 months. The Perry County Coroner ruled the death a homicide by way of gunshot wound to the head, State Police said.

For nearly nine years, the victim remained unidentified.

In October 2022, Perry County District Attorney Lauren Eichelberger was awarded grant money to help identify the victim.

In February 2023, investigators identified a distant family member of the victim. Investigators identified the victim as Michael Allen Holober of Strasburg, VA. Investigators said he was living in Strasburg in 2012, and he had disappeared around that time.

Holober would have been 47 years of at the time the remains were discovered.

Pennsylvania State Police worked with Detectives from the Strasburg Police Department to determined Holober had been shot and killed by an acquaintance, James Callahan, at a home in Strasburg.

Callahan then transported Holober’s body to Pennsylvania where he was discarded and eventually by found by a hiker in May 2014, police said.

Since the homicide occurred in Virginia, the investigation was passed to Virginia authorities.

On Sept. 26, 2023, the Strasburg Police Department arrested James Callahan for the murder of Michael Holober.

