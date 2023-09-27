Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case

A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.(MGN)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.

On May 27, 2014, Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation after human remains were found in Perry County. Investigators learned the victim was a white man, between the ages of 45 and 70 and stood 5′11″ to 6′6″, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Investigators reported the victim could have been at the location at which he was discovered for anywhere from seven to 20 months. The Perry County Coroner ruled the death a homicide by way of gunshot wound to the head, State Police said.

For nearly nine years, the victim remained unidentified.

In October 2022, Perry County District Attorney Lauren Eichelberger was awarded grant money to help identify the victim.

In February 2023, investigators identified a distant family member of the victim. Investigators identified the victim as Michael Allen Holober of Strasburg, VA. Investigators said he was living in Strasburg in 2012, and he had disappeared around that time.

Holober would have been 47 years of at the time the remains were discovered.

Pennsylvania State Police worked with Detectives from the Strasburg Police Department to determined Holober had been shot and killed by an acquaintance, James Callahan, at a home in Strasburg.

Callahan then transported Holober’s body to Pennsylvania where he was discarded and eventually by found by a hiker in May 2014, police said.

Since the homicide occurred in Virginia, the investigation was passed to Virginia authorities.

On Sept. 26, 2023, the Strasburg Police Department arrested James Callahan for the murder of Michael Holober.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti (center) waits to lead the Dukes onto the field against...
‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ Cignetti talks cell phone incident
Fall
Fall foliage challenging this year with ongoing drought

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cool and cloudy fall week
Bridgewater is coming off their bye week
Eagles gear up to open ODAC play against rival Hampden-Sydney
The city of Harrisonburg is working to preserve and rehabilitate the Lucy Simms Center.
Funding for improvements to Lucy F. Simms Center approved by city council
Rodeo complex approved by Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors