Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves new county ambulance, upgrades to Weyers Cave Fire Department

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s strategic plan allows emergency services to get new emergency response equipment every 10 years.

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new ambulance for Augusta County Fire and Rescue at its meeting Wednesday night.

As departments across the country have struggled getting parts and apparatus in a timely manner, it will be a few years before the vehicle comes in.

“It’s a 30-to-36-month delivery time,” Augusta Count Fire Chief Greg Schacht said.

He added the ambulance was more than $402,000, which was on par with other local fire stations who have recently purchased similar equipment.

”ACFR has seven front line ambulances. We have three units that are in reserve. The plan rotates each unit around Augusta County to balance out the mileage, and the goal is to reach 100 thousand [miles] before it goes into reserve status,” Schacht said.

The board also approved funding for on going renovations at the Weyers Cave Fire Department.

“Thirty [thousand dollars] of that coming from the Middle River Infrastructure Account and the other 30 [thousand dollars] coming from North River Infrastructure account,” Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County administrator said.

