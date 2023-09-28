Baby safety month: preventing avoidable fatalities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is baby safety awareness month, and as the month draws to a close, it’s important to remember that most infant deaths can be prevented.

Unsafe sleeping arrangements, hot cars, and even the wrong toys can lead to infant fatalities. Joe Mullens, Deputy fire marshal for Rockingham County, is no stranger to these kind of incidents.

“Infant mortalities around the areas where we run calls, we’re probably seeing two to four a year,” said Mullens. “I know of exact calls that I’ve been on where we’ve had small babies, infants or young children drown, die in their bed, different aspects of that.”

Blankets, bumpers, and stuffed animals in cribs can lead to choking or strangulation.

Some parents choose to share beds with their babies as a means of bonding, but Mullens advises against it.

“While co-sleeping, most parents wanna do it,” he said, “I’d not recommended at all for the simple fact of rolling over on your child in the middle of the night.”

In the home, Mullens warns parents to avoid toys with multiple pieces that can come apart, as these products tend to pose a choking hazard. For infants that can crawl and walk, he strongly recommends the use of a baby gate.

To help parents avoid leaving their children in hot vehicles, Mullens urges them to remain mindful.

“To reduce hot car deaths,” he said, “Put something in the front seat that reminds you to go to the backseat; a shoe, just something that tells you, ‘Hey, I need to go into the backseat before I get out at work.’”

Mullens said in about 50 percent of the crashes he’s worked on involving an infant death, most can be attributed to the improper use or installation of the child’s car seat.

“By just getting your car seat put in correctly, using the correct car seat for size and age and making sure that below two years old they’re still rear-facing,” said Mullens, “Any of those factors can increase the likelihood that your child will live by 75 percent.”

