Blue Ridge Community College hosts entrepreneurship class

BRCC
BRCC(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - High school students from around the Valley gathered at Blue Ridge Community College the last two days for the Startup Experience event.

Organized by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, students who are interested in entrepreneurship were invited to sign up and attend the event for a chance to collaborate with other students to come up with business ideas to pitch. The goal is to inspire students to pursue entrepreneurship and one day own their own business.

“We hope to spark the entrepreneurial spirit within a lot of these students. Entrepreneurship is not just a path for them to go start their own business, but it also creates well-rounded students that we can eventually hire within our businesses,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director for the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund.

Irwin adds that getting students in the same room as mentors in entrepreneurship is impactful.

