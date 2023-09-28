Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County teacher appears in JDR Court Friday
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Rodeo complex approved by Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64

Latest News

The jury’s note to the judge said it is “divided in terms of whether the defendant acted in...
Jury divided over whether delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster acted in self defense
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say
House Republicans held their first hearing for President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry. (CNN)
House holds first impeachment hearing against Biden
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song