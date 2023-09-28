Friendly City Safe Space offers to support LGBTQ+ mental health

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times likely to commit suicide than their peers according to the Trevor Project.

In a study by the Trevor Project, researchers found that more than half of the transgender and nonbinary youth in the United States considered attempting suicide. The organization attributes these thoughts and actions to intersectionality of queer people and heteronormative people.

The Friendly City Safe Space offers insight and trainings for straight and cis-gendered people to give them the resources to support their queer friends, family and colleagues.

Hyacinth Bellerose, director of the Safe Space, said allies can be both a safe space and a burden if they aren’t careful. They said allies can be “reckless” and harmful if they aren’t educated about different queer identities.

Bellerose said allies can serve as brave spaces and safe spaces for queer people if they don’t have any affirming characters in their life. They said affirmations are something people often take for granted.

“If there families are not affirming, that can be really hard and that can deeply affect mental health,” Bellerose said. “Coming in and checking in and seeing what they need. I think there’s also an assumption in allies that they think they kind of know what’s best. Really the folks who need support know what they need.”

According to the Trevor Project, queer youth who have someone to affirm them report less thoughts of suicide and lower rates of attempting suicide.

Bellerose said noticing people who are struggling goes a long way, and it could potentially save their life.

“If you notice, especially if you notice something is off, especially if you have queer friends or colleagues that you know their families are non-affirming, that can be really hard and that can deeply affect mental health,” Bellerose said.

