Historic 611 locomotive makes its way to the Virginia Scenic Railway

GOSHEN, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s official state train is hitting the rails in the Shenandoah Valley. The historic Norfolk and Western 611 steam locomotive was in action on Thursday for a test run before it becomes part of the Virginia Scenic Railway for a limited time only.

From October through the beginning of November people will be able to ride in restored vintage passenger cars behind the historic engine.

“It’s kind of like a local celebrity in Virginia and to be able to have it and running up on a main line at 40 miles an hour, people be able to go through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, see the mountains, see the leaves changing, it’s going to be a great experience,” said Steve Powell, President of the Buckingham Branch Railroad which runs the Virginia Scenic Railway.

The 611 excursions have been made possible by a partnership between the railroad and the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke.

“611 is very much like a rock star in the rail world. It was built in 1950 in Roanoke and it was built by Norfolk and Western at that time for passenger service. It’s one of the most advanced steam locomotives ever built and we’ve been very fortunate to get it back on track and running here,” said Will Harris, President of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The 611 was revamped for passenger travel back in 2015 and has been operated as a traveling exhibit by the Museum of Transportation since then. This is its first excursion back in Virginia since 2017.

“611 means a lot to me because I got involved when I was about 13 with the museum in Roanoke and became a 611 fan at that time. So that’s been 50 years ago, I’ve been enamored with this engine for 50 years at least. I was fortunate enough to be asked to be on the board before we got it operating again so I was working with the inception of that and it’s been a wonderful opportunity, it’s been one of the high points of my life to be able to involved with the 611 and put this operation together,” said Harris.

Passengers will board the train at Victoria Station in Goshen, the site of an old iron ore mine in the 1880s that has been repurposed by the museum into a rural train station.

“They’ve converted a site that was not set up to do this kind of stuff, built new tracks, built parking lots, built facilities for people to come to be able to buy souvenirs and snacks. It’s just a tremendous thing that’s happened over the last few months to get ready for this special event,” said Powell.

Will Harris said Victoria Station was just the type of site needed for the train.

“The significance here is we were able to find a site here in Virginia in Goshen that allows us to not be on the main line but be on a secondary line, a branch line, and we were able to put the station at this site,” he said.

The train will depart from Victoria Station and head through the George Washington National Forest and over North Mountain before making its way to the depot in Staunton. After a short break there it will be pulled back to Goshen in reverse by two diesel locomotives.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the people enjoying this. We’ll have about 18,000 guests here over a five-week period so I’m just looking forward to seeing all the smiles of people and the kids and everybody just enjoying a nice train ride,” said Powell.

The excursions will begin on October 6 and there will be two trips a day each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until November 5. You can learn more here.

