Hope Distributed collecting donations to feed families during the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Hope Distributed is collecting nonperishable food items, to help local families ahead of the holidays.

The new “Stock the Shelves” food drive started earlier this month and will go throughout November to provide proper meals for as many households as possible.

Administrator and Volunteer Coordinator Ellen Braun said despite assuming the need for their service would decrease after the pandemic, it continues to rise.

“With the government rolling back the food stamp bonus being given or the snap bonus, the numbers are still ticking upwards, and we register new clients every time we open the doors.” Braun said.

She said while there is no particular goal for the drive, the organization wants to bring awareness to this crisis and provide as much assistance as possible.

“You and I are suffering just as well. We just may not have the need for the food pantry, but the economy has changed and it’s just bringing awareness and being able to feed our clients at the same time,” Braun said.

Hope Distributed is open to take donations Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you’re unable to make those times, there is an orange barrel on the porch where you can leave those items.

