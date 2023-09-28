Jon Henry General Store adds EV ports to make store more accessible

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store has added another way to make its store and New Market more accessible to customers. Charging ports for electric vehicles now sit in the store’s parking lot.

“This is about adding options. We just like to give our customers as many options and amenities as we can and not restrict customers from visiting here or accessing produce,” Jon Henry, owner of Jon Henry General Store said.

Through a partnership with a local non-profit, Virginia Clean Cities, an electric vehicle ecosystem grant was able to make the charging stations possible.

“Electric vehicles represent a phenomenal opportunity for us to build ecosystems that recirculate energy dollars locally but also dramatically reduce costs for consumers and fleets and operators because electricity is around a dollar a gallon,” Alleyn Harned, executive director of Virginia Clean Cities said.

Blink Charging installed its ports at Jon Henry General Store, they say they are level two ports -- meaning only a few hours are needed for a charge.

“Basically spend an hour, two hours, three hours enjoying the city. You can pick up a nice charge on your EV and then have enough range to go explore in the mountains and not have this range anxiety which a lot of people talk about,” Andrew Hillman, sales executive for Blink Charging said.

Henry said he’s already seen happy customers because of the new charging stations.

“We actually updated our stores Airbnb that we have to include it, and we already got bookings just because we had that amenity for the community so that’s kind of exciting to see how it can compliment everything we do and attract people to New Market and kind of help with the renaissance here on Main Street,” Henry said.

Hillman said electricity is just a different type of fuel and the electric vehicles work the same as standard cars.

“The only time you’re going to notice a difference is first of all when you start it because its quiet,and there’s no engine. You’re going to notice its smoother as you drive. There’s a lot of power available. You’re also going to notice not having to stop at a gas station,” Hillman said.

