Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of various law enforcement agencies on Thursday executed dozens of search warrants in a sweeping effort across nine Virginia counties.

The effort, which included local, state, and federal agencies, effected 24 search warrants as part of an extensive, ongoing criminal investigation into alleged money laundering and drug distribution by retail establishments, state police said.

The businesses were located in Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties.

No arrests were made as a result of the “evidentiary search warrants,” state police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

VSP says the investigation involves the Buchanan, Dickenson, Carroll, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington County sheriff’s offices; Gate City, Weber City, Abingdon, Damascus, Grundy, Richlands, Tazewell, Bluefield, Marion, Wythe, Galax, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford police departments; Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville and Salem field offices; United States Postal Inspection Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; Virginia Attorney General’s Office; and the Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorneys.

