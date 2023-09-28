Rockingham County teacher appears in JDR Court Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County school teacher appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Warning: viewers may find some of the details disturbing.

According to court documents, Elizabeth Davis, who taught at Peak View Elementary School was charged with three counts of Abduction by force, to deprive of liberty, and three counts of Cruelly treating or beating a child while in one’s custody.

Five charges were certified to a grand jury and one abduction charge was dismissed.

According to criminal complaints, Davis is accused of locking at least one student in the bathroom as a form of punishment, if they attempted to leave, she allegedly held the door shut with her body or placed objects in front of the door to keep it shut.

On one occasion she allegedly placed a student in the bathroom for around 45 minutes unsupervised and when asked about it, she claimed she had forgotten about them.

Records show one student now tries to avoid the bathroom altogether.

“When we received allegations like this, our first call was and is to Child Protective Services upon learning about these allegations. They contacted the Sheriff’s Department and so they are in a joint investigation with them. We let them do their work and then we take steps to make sure students are safe during this process,” said Rockingham County Superintendent Larry Shifflett.

He said when he heard of these allegations he was disappointed and sad.

“We are deeply saddened that this alleged situation has occurred. Our primary concern is always the safety and wellbeing of our students and we take these allegations seriously. We have taken steps to ensure that our students are safe upon learning about these allegations as well we have fully cooperated with law enforcement authorities and their investigation,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett said she is not working with any students.

