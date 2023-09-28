Shenandoah National Park’s interactive update stream

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park (SNP) started this year’s interactive update stream giving park visitors the opportunity to plan their trip before they come to SNP.

The video is streamed on the park’s Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

The stream pushes for potential visitors to download SNP apps and to use the website and other resources to plan their trip before they enter the park.

Allysah Fox, public information officer for SNP, said the stream will help tourists who may feel overwhelmed find everything they want at the park.

”Knowing where to go to optimize their time while you’re here, so if you’re looking for peak fall color, the drive is 100 miles long and the park is pretty big,” Fox said. “Just knowing where to go when you are here, if you’re looking for that fall color that’s why we do those live updates. Just to help the visitors plan.”

Fox said the stream also helps bring up-to-date information about the happenings in the park.

“Each week we do go over a peak check to let our visitors know what we are seeing in the park,” Fox said. “We go over a few tips for visiting, we will definitely go over the website because it’s the best planning tool we have for visitors to plan their trip to the park.”

The stream starts at noon every Thursday.

