Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack on stage in Romania

American guitarist Al Di Meola performs at the Five Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille,...
American guitarist Al Di Meola performs at the Five Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, July 24, 2014. The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Claude Paris)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack during a performance in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

Di Meola, 69, began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Dragos Cristescu, a photographer who attended the concert, told The Associated Press that he saw Di Meola clasp his chest during the performance and that the guitarist struggled to walk off stage. The other two members of Di Meola’s trio continued to play for several minutes until they announced the show would be cut short.

In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said Di Meola was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI.

According to the health care website Cleveland Clinic, a STEMI mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack.”

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy. One of Di Meola’s most popular tracks is “Mediterranean Sundance,” which was part of his 1977 album “Elegant Gypsy.” According to his official website, he has sold more than 6 million records worldwide.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Rodeo complex approved by Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
The city of Harrisonburg is working to preserve and rehabilitate the Lucy Simms Center.
Funding for improvements to Lucy F. Simms Center approved by city council

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited sunshine through late week
An oil and gas refinery rises in the background not far from where the U.S. Army Corps of...
Biden to send disaster assistance to Louisiana, as salt water threatens the state’s drinking water
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing