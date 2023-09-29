16 year old dies in Florida from lightning strike

PALATKA, Fl. (WHSV) - A 16-year-old is dead after a lightning strike landed her in critical condition. Community members about an hour south of Jacksonville, Florida are supporting Baylee Holbrook’s family. Khalil Maycock reports on a vigil that drew a crowd of more than a hundred people.

Olivia Wilkinson, a friend, reacted to the news. “Heartbreaking, horrible, nightmare.” Emotions were high Thursday night as friends and loved ones were processing the passing of Baylee Faith Holbrook.

Hundreds of students, parents and community members sending prayers for 16-year-old Baylee Holbrook.



The Palatka high schooler was struck by lightning when she was hunting with her dad. She’s in critical condition.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MyLySyXDYp — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) September 28, 2023

The 16-year-old teen died Thursday morning, Wilkinson explained. “Her dad, like my other dad, walked out and told us, and it was, I don’t know, I would say horrible. It was silent, and everyone just started crying. People were hitting the floor praying.”

Willie Mckinnon, a family spokesperson and pastor, reacted to the teens death. “For myself ... It’s been ... It’s just been a shock.” Mckinnon says to help the community start the healing process, they held a prayer vigil with a special focus of praying for Baylee’s family. To make sure everyone had a safe space to heal, the media was not allowed in.

Khalil Maycock reported on the emotions of the vigil. “What was tonight like for you being inside that room?” Jordyn, who attended the vigil, explained “It was very emotional and very sad for me.” Holbrook’s death follows the teen being in the hospital for nearly two days in critical condition.

Holbrook was there while hunting for a buck with her father when lightning struck a tree, hitting both family members. Her father woke up after the strike, while Baylee had to be rushed to the hospital.

The National Weather Service tracks lightning fatalities on an annual basis. So far in 2023, Florida leads the country with three of the eleven lightning deaths. A reminder that even when thunder occurs, lightning can still strike, so head indoors when storms are nearing.

Mckinnon says it’s going to take time to process the teen’s death, but knowing she left this earth being strong in her faith makes it a little easier. He says even though she won’t be here anymore, she’ll still live on in others.

According to Mckinnon “Her dad and her mom had a, had a real heart-to-heart conversation, and they decided to allow them to use some of her organs for other kids to give them a life.” Baylee’s friends are asking people to pray for the family.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.