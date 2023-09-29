Cream of the Crop
2nd String Sports expands their Stuarts Draft store

By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT Va. (WHSV) - 2nd String Sports in Stuarts Draft expanded their storefront to help kids find the equipment that fits them.

Since 2012, 2nd String Sports has been a leading local sports equipment store in the Valley. With the expansion, the store offers a larger area for kids who play baseball and softball to swing the bats and find the perfect bat for them.

David Spence, owner of 2nd String Sports, said the goal of the store is not to sell the most expensive bat, but the perfect bat for the kid who needs it.

”We’ve always had a place where kids can try out the new bats and we can kind of help them say ‘hey that bat is not the greatest bat for the way you swing or where you are in your career.’ In the new expansion, we have a bigger demo area, anything we carry new, kids can try out and any of our used bats kids can try out,” Spence said.

The store is still under construction, but it remains open as small, auxiliary pieces are installed. The store not only offers gear for baseball and softball, but equipment for football, soccer, track, basketball and most other team sports.

Spence said people from Shenandoah County to Lexington come shop at the store. He said he deliberated between opening a second location, but ultimately landed on expanding the original to support the Shenandoah Valley.

The batting practice area helps kids identify which bat size, weight and other factors are right for them. Spence said the priority of the shop is to create returning customers rather than selling bats upfront for more money.

“One of the rules we take on is tying to tell the kid that is not the one for you, let me show you why,” Spence said. “Let’s go try it out. With letting them see it all there with them debating between multiple bats, those are the two that I wanted to look at and there’s a third one. We might not have had that third one out and easily visible in the prior setup.”

