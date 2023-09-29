Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Calvin Young

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Calvin Young’s passion for football began in his childhood, when his father introduced him to the sport. Now, Calvin carries those memories on the field after losing his father in 2019.

“Having a big loss like that makes you want to play for him,” said Calvin. “Just thinking about it on the field if you’re tired or you’re losing can make you better.”

Young has found support from the football team at Turner Ashby. The squad includes his brother Aaron, a 2019 Turner Ashby graduate who is now the cornerbacks coach for the Knights.

“It’s alright to be emotional,” said Aaron. “I always try to have a connection with my kids and let them know I’m here for them outside of football.”

The Young brothers have grown especially close over the past few years together on the field.

“I’ve lived with him my whole life,” said Aaron. “We shared a room when we were little kids so we’ve always been great at talking to one another.”

Calvin has continued to bring positive energy to the field and the classroom. He boasts a 3.9 GPA and was named to the 2022 All-State team as a defensive back.

“He continues to love life which is a great testament to the love he had for his father,” said Turner Ashby English teacher Kerry Showalter.

The Knights are unbeaten heading into week six. Regardless of the results this fall, Calvin brings perspective to every play.

“Football is for fun,” said Calvin. “If people aren’t having fun, I just tell them and remind them.”

