Children Service of Virginia are looking for qualified foster parent

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The need for foster parents in the area is constantly growing.

According to the Department of Social Services in Virginia, there are 5,000 children in foster care.

Rebekah Schennum with Children Service of Virginia said the agency received over 500 referrals since January.

The foster care system provides temporary, safe and suitable housing for children referred by the Social Security Office.

The goal is to ensure the children are being properly taken care of until they are able to reunite with their parents.

Schennum said on average that could last anywhere from 18 to 24 months

“Ideally, they would like that to be shorter, but that’s there’s also a lot of different variables that come into play. So, they try their best because the goal is for return home, but they also want to make sure that the child is returning home to a safe and a stable environment.” Schennum said.

She stated that right now, families willing to take in sibling groups are what they need most.

To find out if you qualify to become a foster parent, you can attend an information session.

“It’s virtual and it’s free, and there’s no obligation after you attend, but it’s a great way to get more information as far as the next steps, and what paperwork is required. Every agency is different.” Schennum said.

To schedule an information session visit csv-inc.com.

