Davis, Kwasnik lead JMU volleyball to third straight victory

James Madison head coach Lauren Steinbrecher instructs her team during a timeout against Texas State on Sept. 28, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a rematch of last year’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship Game, the result on Thursday night was the same as last season’s with James Madison finishing on top over Texas State.

The Dukes swept the match 3-0 thanks to strong performances from Sophie Davis and Alex Kwasnik. Davis had a team-high 13 kills to go with her five blocks while Kwasnik had a career-high 10 kills.

The Dukes have begun Sun Belt Conference play with three straight victories. The two teams will face each other again on Friday night inside the Convocation Center.

