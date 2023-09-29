Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fall foliage starting to turn in West Virginia

Fall foliage turning in typical high elevation areas.
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - While you have been seeing some trees turn early this year across the area, that’s due to the ongoing drought and stress with the trees. Overall the first areas to turn in our region would be across the Allegheny mountains, the Canaan Valley and into Tucker County, and Spruce Knob.

These areas seem to turn like clockwork every year at the end of September and the first of October. This year, we are right on schedule. Color will accelerate over the next week with sunny afternoons and cool, crisp nights. Dolly Sods is such a unique area and the fiery red blueberry bushes this time of year always look spectacular. Larry Brown reports moderate color on Rt. 32 and also pockets of good color along Rt. 48 in Tucker County.

Color will be popping along the Alleghenies over the next two weeks. You’ll also start to see more of a turn across the Virginia Highlands. Keep in mind the drought has been more severe in Virginia this year so there will be more leaf drop across the Virginia Highlands. Now is the time to start getting out and exploring.

We’re also teaming up with a new website, Explorefall.com so make sure to check this website especially for locations outside of our area.

This website was put together by East Coast Storm chasers, photographers and Meteorologists who love fall. Their foliage forecast is based off of weather, and not just elevation. This makes it extremely unique. This will also help with the foliage forecast this year since the drought will lead to irregular dates and weather is a factor with the change.

NEW 3-D Blue Ridge Map

Here’s a new way to look at the average peak fall color dates for the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This map is from Explorefall.com and it’s interactive. Now these dates will vary based on the weather and drought but it’s a nice timeline for the Blue Ridge.

3-d Map of the Blue Ridge Parkway- Peak Fall Dates
Peak color dates for the Blue Ridge Parkway

So when you see some great fall color, you can send in your photos here: We want to see views or pockets or color, not just a single tree. One tree doesn’t tell the story of how the color change is coming along in an area.

Take a look at average peak foliage dates (this will be slightly different year to year and varies based on weather), fall wildfire season and daylight loss. There’s a lot to do in our area for fall, check out one of the local scenic chair lifts, links below at the bottom.

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- WEST VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates
Estimated Peak Dates(WHSV)

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates
Estimated Peak Dates(WHSV)

FALL WILDFIRE SEASON

Fall fire season for Virginia and West Virginia
Fall fire season for Virginia and West Virginia(WHSV)

RESPECTING NATURE WHEN YOU’RE OUT LEAF PEEPING OR HIKING

Tourism growth in West Virginia is great, but it has caused some issues
Tucker County, WV

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT

What better way to see the beautiful fall colors than a scenic chairlift. Check out the links below for price and days available.

Canaan Valley Resort Scenic Chairlift
Snowshoe Scenic Chairlift
Massanutten Scenic Chairlift
Bryce Resort Scenic Chairlift

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County teacher appears in JDR Court Friday
Virginia’s official state train is hitting the rails in the Shenandoah Valley. The historic...
Historic 611 locomotive makes its way to the Virginia Scenic Railway
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case

Latest News

‘Valley’s Rise Above & Recovery Walk’ happening Saturday at Page County High School
2nd String Sports in Stuarts Draft expanded their storefront to help kids find the equipment...
2nd String Sports expands their Stuarts Draft store
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
VA: Two-thirds of cannabis hospitalizations are children
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Man hospitalized, arrested after vehicle pursuit, Sheriff’s Office says