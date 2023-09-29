Future rodeo complex hopes to grow the sport of riding

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By next year, a rodeo center in Shenandoah County will be opening the gate and seeing who can make the eight-second ride.

Barrels, broncs and bulls will soon be coming to Battlefield Road in Strasburg after an event center was approved by the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors earlier this week for rodeos in the spring and fall.

“We want to bring something to the Valley you know bring rodeos to the Valley, there’s not a ton of it around here, there’s a lot of it at the local fairs and what not which is awesome, but it only happens in the summertime, and it happens once a year at each fair,” Mike Foster, co-owner of Tumbling Run Ranch said.

He said he wants to bring back traditional rodeos to Virginia.

“It’s bull riding, barrel racing, roping, bronc riding, you know saddle back and bear back and steer wrestling all that, we want to encompass all of these events that have been lost in Virginia and kind of bring them back to the area,” Foster said.

He said he hopes to give back to the community with the installment of the new event center.

“The youth is huge to us you know bringing them into this sport you know bull riding, or bull riders are a dwindling thing nowadays and the only way we can keep the sport going is to bring the youth in and kind of teach them all about it and peak that interest into the sport,” Foster said.

With this property, Tumbling Run Ranch is able to raise and train bulls in-house and send them off to bigger shows like PBR.

He said they are hoping for the first event to be in mid-2024.

“It can give these kids an opportunity outside of the other great opportunities they have with agriculture and what not it can give them an opportunity to learn the rodeo side of agriculture because the kids around here I’m sure some of them know about it, but not a lot of them really know what it entails,” Foster said.

They plan to hold clinics and practices alongside the big rodeo events.

