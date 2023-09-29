Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg’s tourism spending exceeds pre-pandemic numbers

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg says it has seen a rise in tourism spending.

Jennifer Bell, Tourism Manager for the City of Harrisonburg, said there has been a 15% increase in visitor spending since 2019.

“We changed our strategy to focus on outdoor recreation and that has been very popular,” said Bell.

Harrisonburg expanded their advertising by advertising in magazines they haven’t advertised in before and expanding where they are advertising at, according to Bell.

”One of the things we did was advertise in Outside Magazine which is a national publication and very well known in the outdoor recreation community and it is one we have not advertised in before,” said Bell

They advertised in regional magazines like Blue Ridge Outdoors, to get more regional exposure and advertised in the D.C metro area, said Bell.

“We did a big campaign where we actually put adds on the sides of a dozen DC metro area buses and those drove around the DC metro area for a month,” said Bell.

Bell said unfortunately during the pandemic, visitor spending made a steep drop that affected local businesses.

“We went from two-hundred and seven million dollars in 2019, to two-hundred and thirty nine million dollars, we are thrilled to see that big of an increase,” said Bell.

Bell said there are plans to further expand the city’s advertising in other parts of the DC area evening expand to Philadelphia.

She added the state has a new program the city has applied for that will give them visitor data.

“In the data we have already been able to get we discovered that Philadelphia is a significant destination or where visitors are coming so there is a large number of people interested in Harrisonburg from the Philadelphia area,” said Bell.

Bell encourages people to visit Harrisonburg’s website to find events and discover different restaurants and businesses in the city.

