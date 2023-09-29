Cream of the Crop
HFD to highlight cooking safety throughout fire prevention month

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Throughout the month of October, departments around the country and the Shenandoah Valley are making efforts to educate communities about the prevention of these incidents.

Leslie Pullen, a community risk reduction education specialist with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said that unattended cooking fires are among the most common calls HFD responds to.

“Make sure that if you are cooking that you are staying in the kitchen, that you are not using any medications that might make you drowsy, or that you’re under the influence of anything when cooking,” Pullen said.

Pullen added that it is important that households make sure smoke alarms within the home are functioning properly, and that in the event a blaze occurs, every member of the family knows their escape routes out of the home.

HFD Fire Prevention Month activities

The Harrisonburg Fire Department will be hosting activities throughout the month to highlight fire safety including:

  • 15th Annual Fire Safety Art Contest | Open to any elementary and middle school students in Harrisonburg City, deadline for artwork is Oct. 13
  • Station visits for groups wanting to learn more about station functions or fire safety

HFD will be hosting more activities throughout the month, you can follow along with the schedule by visiting the city website.

