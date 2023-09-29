Man hospitalized, arrested after vehicle pursuit, Sheriff’s Office says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says a Gordonsville man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that went from Augusta County into Albemarle County.

The ACSO says at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, September 29, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling in the area of Three Notched Mountain Hwy when the deputy spotted a vehicle they believed may have been involved in recent alleged pursuits with the Virginia State Police and other law enforcement. The deputy said they ran the registration of the vehicle, a black Infiniti, to confirm if it was the vehicle involved in the alleged pursuits. The deputy said when the registration came back, the tags belonged to a different vehicle and the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to the ACSO, the suspect went on I-64 towards Albemarle County, where deputies with the Albemarle County Police Department were notified by the ACSO and deployed tire deflation devices. The ACSO says the vehicle continued driving, even after they say they went over the devices. The ACSO says the driver began driving on Dudley Mountain Road while losing several tires.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, where the ACSO says the suspect ran away on foot. The ACSO says while deputies pursued, a female passenger was found in the vehicle and detained.

The ACSO says the suspect disregarded commands to stop, and when deputies closed in the allegedly turned on the deputy in a fighting stance, the press release says. A physical altercation reportedly took place, but the suspect was taken into custody, according to the ACSO.

The suspect was identified by the ACSO as 38-year-old Adam Ryan Martin from Gordonsville, and he was transported to UVA hospital for treatment, according to the ACSO.

The Sheriff’s Office says Martin was charged, and you can see all the charges and learn more about the incident on the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

