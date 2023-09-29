Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man hospitalized, arrested after vehicle pursuit, Sheriff’s Office says

Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says a Gordonsville man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that went from Augusta County into Albemarle County.

The ACSO says at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, September 29, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling in the area of Three Notched Mountain Hwy when the deputy spotted a vehicle they believed may have been involved in recent alleged pursuits with the Virginia State Police and other law enforcement. The deputy said they ran the registration of the vehicle, a black Infiniti, to confirm if it was the vehicle involved in the alleged pursuits. The deputy said when the registration came back, the tags belonged to a different vehicle and the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to the ACSO, the suspect went on I-64 towards Albemarle County, where deputies with the Albemarle County Police Department were notified by the ACSO and deployed tire deflation devices. The ACSO says the vehicle continued driving, even after they say they went over the devices. The ACSO says the driver began driving on Dudley Mountain Road while losing several tires.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, where the ACSO says the suspect ran away on foot. The ACSO says while deputies pursued, a female passenger was found in the vehicle and detained.

The ACSO says the suspect disregarded commands to stop, and when deputies closed in the allegedly turned on the deputy in a fighting stance, the press release says. A physical altercation reportedly took place, but the suspect was taken into custody, according to the ACSO.

The suspect was identified by the ACSO as 38-year-old Adam Ryan Martin from Gordonsville, and he was transported to UVA hospital for treatment, according to the ACSO.

The Sheriff’s Office says Martin was charged, and you can see all the charges and learn more about the incident on the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County teacher appears in JDR Court Friday
Virginia’s official state train is hitting the rails in the Shenandoah Valley. The historic...
Historic 611 locomotive makes its way to the Virginia Scenic Railway
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case

Latest News

‘Valley’s Rise Above & Recovery Walk’ happening Saturday at Page County High School
September 29, 2023. The Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
Fall foliage starting to turn in West Virginia
2nd String Sports in Stuarts Draft expanded their storefront to help kids find the equipment...
2nd String Sports expands their Stuarts Draft store
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
VA: Two-thirds of cannabis hospitalizations are children