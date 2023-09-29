Officials recommend precaution after West Nile Virus detected in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health reported that a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Norfolk on Sept. 19. Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) officials confirmed that there are no positive cases of the illness in the lower Shenandoah Valley.

The specialists said that chances of someone getting bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus, are more likely to happen near standing water.

CSHD Population Health Manager, Laura Lee Wight, said there is another risk people should also take precautions about.

“We are also in Lyme disease season — so just thinking about, whether they’d be mosquito bites or tick bites, definitely thinking about how we can reduce the likelihood of getting a tick-borne illness during this hunting season, Wight said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Its studies revealed that most people infected do not feel sick; about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Lyme disease, however, is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. CDC officials said that the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if it is left untreated, .

Wight said things like polluted ditches and water from old tires are examples of potential mosquito breeding sites.

People can reduce their risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

