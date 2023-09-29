Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Officials recommend precaution after West Nile Virus detected in Virginia

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health reported that a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Norfolk on Sept. 19. Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) officials confirmed that there are no positive cases of the illness in the lower Shenandoah Valley.

The specialists said that chances of someone getting bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus, are more likely to happen near standing water.

CSHD Population Health Manager, Laura Lee Wight, said there is another risk people should also take precautions about.

“We are also in Lyme disease season — so just thinking about, whether they’d be mosquito bites or tick bites, definitely thinking about how we can reduce the likelihood of getting a tick-borne illness during this hunting season, Wight said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Its studies revealed that most people infected do not feel sick; about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Lyme disease, however, is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. CDC officials said that the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if it is left untreated, .

Wight said things like polluted ditches and water from old tires are examples of potential mosquito breeding sites.

People can reduce their risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County teacher appears in JDR Court Friday
Virginia’s official state train is hitting the rails in the Shenandoah Valley. The historic...
Historic 611 locomotive makes its way to the Virginia Scenic Railway
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
A nearly decade-old cold case out of Pennsylvania has come to a close.
Strasburg man identified as victim in Pennsylvania cold case

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warmer temperatures on the way
‘Valley’s Rise Above & Recovery Walk’ happening Saturday at Page County High School
September 29, 2023. The Canaan Valley, Tucker County, WV
Fall foliage starting to turn in West Virginia
2nd String Sports in Stuarts Draft expanded their storefront to help kids find the equipment...
2nd String Sports expands their Stuarts Draft store