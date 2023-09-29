RAM Clinic back in Luray this weekend

Cream of the Crop
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is returning to Luray this weekend.

Sept 30-Oct 1 at Luray High School, RAM Clinic will be offering free eye, dental, general medical and women’s health exams.

Flu shots and prescription glasses made on site as well as the new mammogram bus will all be offered on a first come, first serve basis. No insurance or proof of residency is required.

“About anywhere we go we find people that can’t access care for one reason or another, either because they don’t have insurance or they can’t afford their co-pays or there just aren’t doctors around that they can go to,” Kim Faulkinbury, clinic coordinator said.

All the doctors, nurses and support staff at RAM clinics are volunteers and the community must ask for them to come.

This is the second year in a row Luray has hosted the clinic.

‘We are pleased to come in and fill the gap and honored to be able to serve the Luray community,” Faulkinbury said.

Faulkinbury said she recommends people bring food, water and any medication they may need throughout the day to have while they wait. Parking lots will open at midnight on Saturday.

