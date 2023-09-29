Renter advocates disappointed over Waynesboro’s City Council meeting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City Manager, Mike Hamp, discussed reasons while he feels the Rental Inspection Program should not be implemented in the City.

“The housing market including rental homes and apartments is currently tight with demands out pacing supply resulting increase purchase pricing in rents. the introduction of a rental inspection program while improve quality will likely result in higher purchase prices in rents,” said Hamp at the City Council meeting.

The Rental Inspection Program is a proposed program to help hold landlords accountable and protect renters, said Savannah Fersner with Virginia Organizing.

“There would criteria the landlord would have to meet for it to be safe housing. If they did not meet that criteria the landlord would be fined or be held accountable to fix that,” said Fersner.

Fersner said she was frustrated that the program was discussed and not on the meeting agenda.

“We had been working closely with Mike Hamp and the rest of city council to let them know the rental inspection program is something that we want, and we have been communicating with them and requesting feedback and for all of sudden for him to bring it up out of the blue and it was not on the agenda so we did not have to opportunity to speak”. Fersner said.

Fersner said Virginia Organizing has spoken with community members that have been impacted by this issue and believes that this program should be a priority.

“We have heard from a lot of folks in Waynesboro who have children and live in affordable housing and live in unsafe conditions. they have had really bad leaks coming into their apartment and flooding which resulted in mold. apartments in disrepair with broken doors and bad stairwells,” said Fersner.

Fersner said they have worked on ways to try to make the program affordable.

“I mean we have come up with many proposals for ways for it to be affordable and east for the city of Waynesboro to do I do not think it is too much to ask for the city respect people’s ability to live in safe housing,” said Fersner.

The City Manager did hear concerns from some councilmembers who did not agree with his comments, and wish to discuss the topic further.

