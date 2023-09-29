September’s Weather in Review

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September 2023 brought some very hot days but also cool fall afternoons. The month started off with a heatwave and ended with several days of below-average temperatures but once again, rain was hard to come by and the drought continues.

HEAT WAVE

The first week of the month was hot with several days above 90 degrees.

DATE HARRISONBURG MAX TEMP SEPT. 2 90 SEPT. 3 95 SEPT. 4 97 SEPT. 5 98 SEPT. 6 97 SEPT. 7 91

Here were the highest temperatures of the month across our viewing area along with monthly rainfall totals.

Maximum high temperatures and rainfall totals for the month. (Maxuser | WHSV)

TROPICAL STORM OPHELIA

It was an overall dry month with the exception of one weekend. Most of the rain shown above came from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Saturday, September 23rd. From there, the storm pushed north bringing bands of rain and gusty winds.

A view of the storm from Saturday September 23rd, 2023. (WHSV)

Across our viewing area several places picked up a few inches of rain, and any rain was welcomed due to the ongoing drought.

You can read more on the impacts from Ophelia around our area here.

DROUGHT IMPROVEMENTS

But, how much did Tropical Storm Ophelia help the drought?

A few areas saw improvement, but more rain is needed to make a dent in the drought. One day of rain isn’t going to solve the drought problem.

As of the latest drought monitor, a few Valley areas are still in a severe drought, and the rest of our viewing area is either in a moderate or minor drought.

Latest drought monitor from 9/28/23. The monitor comes out every Thursday. (Maxuser | WHSV)

For more information on the current drought conditions and soil moisture data, check out the link below.

COOL END TO THE MONTH

While the start of the month included 90+ degree days, during the last week of September temperatures were well below average in the 60s.

This was due to a “cold-air damming” (CAD) scenario setting up.

With CAD, areas may be locked in a “cool wedge”, which is exactly what we saw for the last week of September. Our area was covered with clouds and drizzle or light rain which can happen with the cool wedge, and all led to cooler temperatures. In the wintertime, it can bring snow.

A common weather scenario that can bring cooler temperatures, clouds, and precipitation. (Maxuser | WHSV)

However, this setup has moved out and warmer temperatures are on the way for the first week of October along with a dry trend.

