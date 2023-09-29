Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition seeks input on future of Western Slope trail system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is asking for the public’s help to plan out the future of the Massanutten Western Slope trail system.

In partnership with Massanutten Resort which owns the land, SVBC has been building trials on the Western Slope for 15 years. Now it is planning for the future of the trail system and asking people what they would like to see.

“We have historically built around one trail a year out there every year for about 15 years. We’ve been doing it a little bit on a case-by-case basis without really a long-term plan to move forward but over the past couple of years particularly with the pandemic visitation has really increased,” said SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence. “So what we’re doing now is laying out a plan for the next 5, 10, maybe even 15 years of trail design and development and in this phase, we’re getting community input to see what experiences people want.”

SVBC is asking community members to take an online survey to gather their thoughts on what the future of the trails should look like.

“The survey is asking people in terms of how frequently they go out there, why they go out there, what trail experience they’re looking for, what kind of future connections the to the trails they’re looking for. It has some really open-ended questions to provide feedback,” said Lawrence.

The results of the survey will help inform SVBC’s future trail plan and will coupled with an on-the-ground assessment to create a draft plan.

“It’s kind of two parts, looking at and reassessing the existing system and planning out the future systems also. We hope to have a draft plan together sometime in early 2024,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said that there are a lot of options for what the future of the trail system could look like.

“There’s a ton of possibility. I mean over the next 10 to 20 years the sky is almost the limit, we could almost double the amount of trails out there given the remaining property that is owned by Massanutten Resort. That may or may not happen so we’re trying to figure out what to prioritize,” he said. “Potentially connections into the Massanutten Resort Bike Park, potentially connections into other new trailheads, it’s all on the table. We’re looking for more bike-specific experiences but also making sure we’re creating space where people can hike, run, and walk.”

Lawrence said that the Western Slope is a special resource for the community given its location and number of trails.

“It is the single biggest reason why our trail community, particularly our mountain bike trail community has grown in the Valley. Because it’s private property it lets us build trails at a rate that we can’t do on National Forest Land, there’s a little less red tape and we can build a more bicycle-optimized experience,” he said.

The survey will be open through the end of November. You can fill it out here.

