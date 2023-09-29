Cream of the Crop
VA: Two-thirds of cannabis hospitalizations are children

July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC in 2022, 36% of 12th graders reported using marijuana sometime in 2022. 6% reported daily use at least within 30 days of the survey and study being sent out.

In the commonwealth of Virginia, it is illegal to consume and purchase cannabis under the age of 21. However, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports their largest demographic of people suffering from cannabis related issues are children under the age of 21.

The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority has released a new parent toolkit to help parents identify these risky behaviors and work with their children. The toolkit encourages open conversation and discussion of the child’s safety, rather than stern punishment.

Dr. Chris Holstege, director of Blue Ridge Poison Center, said both long-term and short-term use of cannabis can cause long-lasting issues for children as they grow up.

Holstege said one of the biggest factors to cannabis related hospitalizations are large doses in a small time. He said kids often take larger doses than they are expecting or what they are told by the person they received the cannabis from.

”In larger doses what we’re seeing is people are becoming frankly paranoid or they look like they’re schizophrenic,” Holstege said. “They’re hallucinating. You can get doses that are large enough that actually cause those problems and can present those problems to the emergency department.”

He emphasized the risks associated with any type of cannabis usage. Whether it is short-term, long-term or high dosage, Holstege said impaired coordination and judgement can lead to fatal consequences for kids. He said these impairments can lead to car crashes and bike accidents.

“Acutely, If they were to just use it, there would be impaired memory, impaired coordination,” Holstege said. “For example, it interferes with driving or riding a bicycle. It impairs judgement, which we worry about, especially if kids go to parties and use this. Potentially getting Sexually Transmitted Infections and such. those rates are higher and such in people who use this.”

According to the toolkit, some of the identifiers for underage cannabis use include changes in appetite, social isolation and sudden shifts in friend groups, paranoia or anxiety in children.

Dr. Holstege said these long-term effects can also impact school performance.

