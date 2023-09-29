‘Valley’s Rise Above & Recovery Walk’ happening Saturday at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “Knowledge is prevention,” Andrea Goode, who is a part of Saturday’s event, said. Goode said she is in recovery herself and is excited to be able to have this event in Page County for those needing resources or for people who want to celebrate their journeys to recovery.

As September winds down, people in Page County are honoring national recovery month with the first ever ‘Valley’s Rise Above and Recovery Walk.’

Resources will be available for anyone struggling with addiction. From drugs to alcohol, food and everything in between.

Organizers said anyone is welcomed at the event, as they try to break the stigma around addiction and offer support to community members.

“When someone is in addiction, to be able to step out of that darkness and find the light and us coming together as a community because we are faced with such a strong battle here in the Valley with drugs, coming together and showing that we as a community stand beside these individuals is huge,” Goode said.

The event will be at Page County High School on Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

“Addiction can hit people in different ways and for us as a community to come together to break any type of strong hold people may have, I feel like is a great thing,” Goode said.

This is the first time doing this event, but organizers said they are hopeful to continue this event and ones like it in the future.

”Our community has seen some so many deaths and so many people taken from us way too soon and way too early and I think all of us standing up together and recognizing the problem and offering resources for the one’s who want the help I think its great,” Goode said.

The event is free and open to everyone. The movie ‘The Anonymous People” will be shown followed by a discussion panel and then an honor walk.

