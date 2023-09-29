Warmer temperatures on the way

FRIDAY: A pleasantly cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Patchy drizzle and a spotty shower early mostly before 8-9am. Cool for the morning. Temperatures will be slow to rise until we start to see some clearing and more sun working in. More sunshine into the afternoon. Mild with afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. Pleasant and comfortable. Breezy at times for higher ridges. A few isolated showers late afternoon and evening but this will not be widespread.

A refreshing and cool evening with temperatures into the 60s, partly to mostly cloudy. Only a few isolated showers into Friday evening, before 10pm. Most stay dry but there will be a few showers. A nice night for Friday night football. Mostly cloudy overnight and still a light breeze with lows into the low to mid 50s. The breeze will help to prevent a fog for most except the mountain tops.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy and still cool for the morning. Temperatures will take a while to rise. Eventually turning more pleasant into the afternoon with some sun. Mild with afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A nice ending to September. A refreshing evening as we continue to clear out and temperatures drop into the 60s. Mostly clear and cool overnight. Overnight lows into the upper 40s to low 50s. Low spots in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. A pleasant and mild evening with temperatures in the 70s to start. Turning chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Low spots in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 50s and sunny. Staying sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s to start. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures into the 50s and mostly sunny early. Sunny throughout the day with temperatures rising towards the upper 70s to low 80s by afternoon. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 70s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising through the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s by sunset. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

