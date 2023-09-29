Waynesboro event offers support for veterans, service members

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The Valley Community Service Board partnered with local agencies to provide veterans and active-duty members with information on resources available to them.

The “Veterans Feed and Connect” event hosted over thirty different organizations that aid current and former service members.

Veterans Support Specialist, Leah Hale, said she recognized the need for this event after realizing how many local resources were offered to the veterans and service members, but aren’t being taken advantage of.

She said with the help of the community, they were able to create a one-stop-shop, to provide veterans and active-duty members with a plethora of information.

“It was a village. It took a village; it took the community helping me roll with it and I couldn’t be more blessed to live in a community that cares as much as they do about their veterans.” Hale said.

Hale said Embrace Community Center played a major part in the setup of this event.

After having issues securing a venue to host the event, the Organization Director, Jenelle Watson offered their building.

“We are fully committed to our veterans and their families and whatever Leah needs and Valley community services need. Whatever all these wonderful people need, if we could contribute in any way, we are happy to do so.” Watson said.

The event had a tremendous turnout and Hale said they are already planning the next one.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.