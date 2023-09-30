Being mindful of your screen time

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A study conducted by Common Sense Media tracked teens’ phone usage, and results showed that participants received up to 237 notifications a day.

Katie Dolieslager, resident in counseling and Communications Director for Arrow Project, said while too much screen time is harmful to anyone, teens and children have more access to screens than ever.

“The more you are on a screen your brain is changing and re-wiring and this can lead to oftentimes decreased well-being, anxiety, depression,” said Dolieslager.

Dolieslager said to be mindful of how much time you are spending on your phone and put it away if you catch yourself scrolling too much.

“One of the first tips I would give people is when you start to notice that you are just scrolling that is probably a good signal to yourself that it is time to get off,” said Dolieslager.

Many people, especially teens use screens as a way to decompress after a long day, Doleslager suggests finding other ways to de-stress.

”Finding new and different ways to decompress after a long day whether it is going outside or connecting with an old friend in person,” said Dolieslager.

Dolieslger said when she talks to college students about screen time, they only look at their phone screen time.

“When I ask them to take into consideration their iPads, laptops, their TVs. All the other screens they are absorbing that day it jumps from 4 to 5 hours to about 10 to 12 hours,” said Dolieslager.

She said to turn off your app notifications, only keep the most important ones on, and turn off all screens completely when heading to bed for better sleep.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.