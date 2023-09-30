EndZone Recap: Week 6

Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg quarterback J.J. Engle during pregame warmups against Amherst on Sept. 29, 2023
Harrisonburg quarterback J.J. Engle during pregame warmups against Amherst on Sept. 29, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren and Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - There was plenty of high school football on the last Friday of September. You can view highlights of the games featured on EndZone below.

Click here to view scores.

Click here to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominee.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Spotswood at Broadway

Amherst County at Harrisonburg

Turner Ashby at William Monroe

Rockbridge County at East Rockingham

Wilson Memorial at Staunton

Christiansburg at Riverheads

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance

Moorefield at Petersburg

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Moorefield High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: East Rockingham High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Harrisonburg High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Broadway High School

