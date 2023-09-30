Family hosts car show fundraiser in memory of Anthony Henderson

BRANDYWINE, WV (WHSV) - A car show is happening on Saturday, September 30, in memory of a Pendleton County man who passed away last December.

The family of Anthony Henderson wishes to make this Car show an annual event to remember him.

“I just hope that it keeps his memory alive and that his friends continue to remember him,” said Tammy.

His wife, Vivianna, said he always had a passion for cars.

“Cause all of his cars are loud. Every time we hear loud cars we remember him, and we still look to see who it is, even though he is not here anymore,” said Vivianna.

His mother Tammy said he loved building cars. " He would tear them down just to rebuild them,” said Tammy.

Vivianna said Henderson had an idea to do a car show and did one a few years ago and making it an annual event will keep his passion alive.

“We tried one 2 or 3 years ago and there were a lot of cars in the parking lot,” said Vivianna.

Tammy said they have received support from the community.

”I feel we have quite a few supporters in the community. they allow us to advertise. We have even gotten a few donations towards our door prizes,” said Tammy.

Tammy said they built a memorial for him in town for his memory to live on.

“It is open to the community to go and visit. It is right there by the water so we hope it is a peaceful visit,” said Tammy.

The car show will be Brandywine Family Dining from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., said Vivianna.

