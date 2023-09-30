Cream of the Crop
Learning program prepares students for trade jobs

Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students' learning and their mental health.
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students’ learning and their mental health.(Live 5)
By Shelby Martin
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On September 29, the Growth and Opportunity of Virginia State Board announced the approval of a grant for an advanced learning program that prepares high school students for in-demand trade jobs in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning’s new “Go2work” program partners with local industry leaders and schools to give high school students a head start on training for trades and technical careers.

Lee Ann Whitesell, the center’s executive director, said students who use this program do not follow the typical four-year college plan.

”Many of our students have very good mechanical skills, very good aptitude and very good ability,” said Whitesell. they just choose to gravitate more towards the practical and applications sides to those careers.”

Whitesell said students are more motivated and prepared to enter these fields.

According to Deborah Flippo, executive director of GO Virginia, says there is a strong need for trade and technical workers in the valley, but it will take a few years to start seeing results from the program.

Flippo says there are 3,100 available manufacturing jobs in the Valley, and the program hopes to train 240 students each year.

The project is expected to begin in the coming weeks ahead. The program plans to partner with Blue Ridge Community College to offer dual enrollment credits.

