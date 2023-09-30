Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 6

Cream of the Crop
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another week of high school football has come and gone, which means it’s time for another round of Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance.

Check out some of the top plays in the videos below and cast your vote for which play you think is the best of the best.

Riverheads Game Winning Field Goal

After a hard fought battle, it all came down to a Riverheads field goal try for 25-yards out. As time expired, Riverheads’ Zac Brooks hits the field goal to win it!

Eastern Rockingham Long Touchdown Run

East Rock’s Damien Durrette takes a pitch in his own endzone, fumbles it, picks it up, jukes some defenders and takes it all the way for a touchdown.

Harrisonburg 4th Down Touchdown

Facing a fourth and fifteen from the 21-yard line, Harrisonburg decides to go for it. The Blue Streaks Quarterback gets flushed from the pocket, but manages to find VJ Bullard in the endzone for a touchdown.

Cast your vote here, and see the results on Monday!

