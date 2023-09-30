Stanley man arrested on child porn charges, Page County Sheriff’s Office says

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after they received a CyberTip.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on September 20, they received a CyberTip, which is a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging that there were images or videos, determined to be child pornography, uploaded or downloaded from a home in Page County.

A search of the home happened on September 28, and the Sheriff’s Office says they arrested David C. Smith of Stanley.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Smith has been charged §18.2-374.1:1 Possession of Child Pornography Subsequent Offense. Smith was reportedly convicted in 2019 for similar offenses, the Sheriff’s Office says, and they say Smith is being held without bond, and is registered with the Virginia State Police as a sex offender.

The PCSO says a Stanley man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges. (Page County Sheriff's Office)

