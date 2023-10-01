Cream of the Crop
1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

