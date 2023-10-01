‘I’ll never forget this” A day with the 611 Steam Locomotive

GOSHEN, Va. (WHSV) - People had the rare chance to have a unique experience in the Norfolk and Western 611 Steam Locomotive. The experience gave people the chance to ride in the cab, and even pilot the historic engine.

WHSV’s Jacob Fife was one of the people who had the opportunity to pilot the 611.

When signing up for the 30-minute experience, you had the choice to either be an engineer, or a fireman. Both allowed you to be in the cab while the 611 was moving, and gave you different duties during your experience. A crowd gathered at Victoria Station in Goshen to watch the 611 take off, reverse, and blow steam way up into the air.

When people returned from their experiences, they all told WHSV the same thing. “I’ll never forget this moment.”

To climb up into the cab with the engine running was a powerful feeling. You can appreciate the speed and technology of the engine from afar, but being in the cab watching everything work gave you an appreciation for the power the engine really has, and for the work that has gone into keeping the engine serviceable for over 70-years.

The Virginia Scenic Railway excursions on the 611 start Friday, October 6, and you can find information about the excursions on their website.

I'll never forget this experience. pic.twitter.com/NRh4rjLbYY — Jacob Fife Reports (@FifeReports) October 1, 2023

