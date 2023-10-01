New York City Flooding
Historic Flooding on September 29, 2023
New York City, NY. (WHSV) -
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday. The deluge shut down portions of the subway system, flooded low lying streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.
New York Gov. Kathy said up to 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of the region Thursday overnight, and as much as an additional 7 inches were expected throughout the day on Friday.
She’s called it a dangerous, life-threatening storm.
A moderate risk of flash flooding was issued by the Weather Prediction Center and flood watches and warnings had been issued by the National Weather Service. Residents were urged to seek higher ground and to refrain from wading through floodwaters.
Once the rainfall began to let up late Friday night, totals up to ten inches were being reported across the region. A few isolated locations reported higher totals, with flooding still ongoing for several hours to come. Thanks to the excessive rainfall from this historic event, the National Weather Service has since confirmed that two of the three New York airports, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, both saw their wettest September on record.
While flooding of this magnitude isn’t common on a daily basis, the National Weather Service offers tips and resources to those who may be in harms way. Check out those safety recommendations below.
