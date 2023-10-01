New York City Flooding

New York City, NY. (WHSV) -

A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday. The deluge shut down portions of the subway system, flooded low lying streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

New York Gov. Kathy said up to 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of the region Thursday overnight, and as much as an additional 7 inches were expected throughout the day on Friday.

She’s called it a dangerous, life-threatening storm.

A man works to clear a drain in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz) (Jake Offenhartz | AP)

A moderate risk of flash flooding was issued by the Weather Prediction Center and flood watches and warnings had been issued by the National Weather Service. Residents were urged to seek higher ground and to refrain from wading through floodwaters.

Once the rainfall began to let up late Friday night, totals up to ten inches were being reported across the region. A few isolated locations reported higher totals, with flooding still ongoing for several hours to come. Thanks to the excessive rainfall from this historic event, the National Weather Service has since confirmed that two of the three New York airports, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, both saw their wettest September on record.

September 2023 Climate Summary:

Temps were about average everywhere, but the big story is the rain.



JFK and LGA had their wettest Sept on record!



Central Park had its wettest Sept in 141 years, 2nd wettest overall.



All other sites had a top 10 wettest Sept.#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/z8CalMNyQJ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 1, 2023

While flooding of this magnitude isn’t common on a daily basis, the National Weather Service offers tips and resources to those who may be in harms way. Check out those safety recommendations below.

