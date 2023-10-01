October Weather Stats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)- October 1st marks the start a the next month during Meteorological Fall and temperatures are cooling, days are shortening, and rainfall may often increase.

The morning of October 1st, 2023 sure felt like fall as several spots fell into the 40s and lower 50s.

October 1st Morning Temperatures (Maxuser | WHSV)

October Stats

Take a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest, and snowiest Octobers on record.

October Averages as of 2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

As we begin October tomorrow, be sure to take advantage of the warm and dry weekend to go leaf peeping! Most of the region is already seeing some low color. Some is from water stress and drought, some from actual color change but it won't be long until we're full of color! pic.twitter.com/Le9TeWkPJx — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) September 30, 2023

Drought Update

Much of the region remains in a moderate to severe drought as we start a new month. Check out the large region of severe drought to begin October.

Drought monitor as we begin October (Maxuser | WHSV)

Although some rain fell during late September, several inches of rainfall are still needed to begin October to end the drought. While most towns no longer have water restrictions in place, water conservation should still be utilized until these numbers drop.

Drought required rainfall to begin October 2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Frost and Freeze Season

The average first frost and freeze often occurs during mid October throughout the region. Take a look below at the average dates and the earliest frost or freeze ever recorded!

October 2023 Cold Season (Maxuser | WHSV)

