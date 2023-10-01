Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease helps spread awareness

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Greater Augusta community came together for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease.

Recent numbers from the Alzheimer’s Association reported that more than six thousand people in the commonwealth are living with Alzheimer’s. The goal of the event was to raise $100 thousand towards the cause.

Held at Mary Baldwin University, the walk began with a ceremony to honor patients and loved ones with Alzheimer’s. Participants from multiple teams collectively raised over 80 thousand dollars by the time the walk started. Physician’s Assistant and MBU Professor, Megan Ady serves on the planning committee, promoting awareness on the campus.

“To date we’ve been able to help educate nearly 200 healthcare professionals,” said Ady, “We’re working hard to not just end Alzheimer’s, but to increase awareness to promote early detection so that one day we can work towards a cure.”

Organizers shared that the fight to plant the first white flower, representing someone who has survived Alzheimer’s Disease, does not end when the walk is over.

Medicare now covers approved treatments for Alzheimer’s — more information about the journey for a cure, resources, and ways to support can be found at the Alzheimer’s Association website.

