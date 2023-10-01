Waynesboro tenant worried for her health after ignored maintenance requests

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro resident Karen McFarren says she has not felt happy or healthy in her home at Hopeman West Apartments. She said she used to be on good terms with property owners, but has felt disconnected when it comes to getting things done after a decline in quality maintenance.

“I don’t know where communications breaking down, but it is making it very hard for us to have a healthy home to live in because some of the stuff we can’t fix,” McFarren said.

She bought a moisture scanner, because the carpeted floor remains damp for no confirmed reason.

An official inspection deemed the mold levels reported heavy and harmful, and McFarren says she has had to take measures with the health concerns.

“Breathing is the biggest concern,” she said, “I take care of an individual, and I’ll get woke up in the middle of the night because I have to administer care she was not on when she first came here. I’ve been taking her back and forth to the doctor because she’s just having difficult breathing at night.”

McFarren said the negligence of the complex is becoming a city problem. She stressed that she’s tried everything she could to make things right.

“I’ve tried to get the HVAC clean, and they said I had they had to have permission,” said the tenant, “They tried to contact them and couldn’t get ahold of anybody. It took me several months before they started responding to me.”

Even though she’s moving out, McFarren still worries about those who remain in the complex.

“I’ve got family that still live here, and they’re not getting the services they need,” she said, “I don’t want them sick from what’s going on here. We’re not getting the maintenance that we need in our properties. Our apartments are filth. We’re being expected to live in filth.”

McFarren believes the units could improve with a structured rental inspection in place.

“Something where someone could come in and do an inspection, or be able to be proactive and help so that this doesn’t happen against anyone else,” she said.

Karen McFarren has lived in this home for six years when the court notified her that her lease would not renew.

The Waynesboro resident’s family says they will be staying with loved ones until they find their next home.

WHSV made multiple attempts to contact the Hopeman West Apartments with no response.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.