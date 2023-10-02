Black Appalachian storyteller makes mark for Virginia in fellowship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - English professor, L. Renée, is the winner of a Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellowship supporting her drive for representation, history, and cultural heritage from the National Association of Black Storytellers.

She finds Appalachian stories important to share because they’re often erased from historical archives.

“These are the people that I descend from,” Renée said, “It’s important to preserve those stories so it’s part of our larger history; it’s also important that the wisdom and knowledge of these people are passed down,”

Renée has always believed that storytelling is the thing that connects everyone, no matter where they’re from or who they are.

The professor hopes her research and efforts draw people to the historic work of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, where she serves as assistant director. Founded by Dr. Joanne Gabbin in 1994, it is the nation’s first academic center dedicated to Black poetry.

“This work is an alignment with the broader conversation of what Black scholars, Black writers, and Black makers are doing in the world, particularly with our upcoming Once In a Decade conference that we are going to have right here at James Madison University, September 18-21 of 2024,” Renée said.

Renée was made aware that there is not a Virginia chapter for Black storytellers when she received the award. For her, this fellowship means making a place for many Black storytellers across the Commonwealth.

“I’m representing the state of Virginia,” she said, “So my hope is that, in hearing about my project, more Black Appalachian folks, more folks from across the state will want to partner and join the national organization so we can build our stories across the state of Virginia.”

The NABS Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship is made possible through partnerships and funding in part by Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and South Arts as part of the In These Mountains, Central Appalachian Folk Arts and Culture.

Renée says storytellers are vessels for other people’s experiences. She is making a mission in her work to tell the stories right and preserve them for the next generation.

