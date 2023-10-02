Cream of the Crop
Construction workers at more risk for Opioid Use Disorder, CDC says

construction generic
construction generic(KFYR-TV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Construction workers may be more at risk for Opioid Use Disorder, according to the Center for Disease Control.

A Study from Washington University in St. Louis showed that construction workers prescribed with opioids for musculoskeletal pain had a higher risk for long-term opioid use.

Licensed Professional Counselor for Augusta Health, Phil Harmon, said a lot of people can get hurt on the job and get treatment to go back to work.

”A lot of the treatment involves narcotics, it treats pain, its a good medication for pain, but then you learn you can work while you are hurt,” said Harmon.

Harmon said it is dangerous to buy narcotics on the street because they can be laced with other drugs and do not have the same integrity as a doctor.

Harmon also pointed out that the job can be stressful and intense. If you are feeling stressed or overwhelmed at work, you should speak with a mental health professional.

”In this practice we are using a treatment approach dialectical behavior therapy that focuses a lot of coping skills how do you deal with this,” said Harmon.

Harmon said there are other ways to cope with stress and pain.

“There is a lot of non-medication based pain control, and also just stress control. Yoga, Tai Chi, relaxation exercises,” said Harmon.

He said they see patients from many different job professions who come in for job stress.

